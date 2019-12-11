Mary Kom: Motivate Women To Learn Something To Protect Themselves

On Wednesday, Olympic medallist and Member of Parliament, MC Mary Kom spoke in the Rajya Sabha about how concerning it was to see an increase in rapes and crimes against women in the country. She stated how it was important for every woman to be able to learn basic self-defense to protect themselves. She also suggested that women should learn boxing and karate as ways of self-defense.

"Sometimes it's very shocking for me, every month we have seen rape stories in our country, crime is increasing day by day and rape cases are also increasing day by day. For women's safety, of course, the government will take steps. My point of view is to motivate women to learn something to protect themselves. Women can learn boxing and karate to protect themselves," said Mary Kom.

Mary Kom on Capital Punishment

Recently Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan had passed a strong statement in the winter session of Rajya Sabha saying that she is in favour of rapists being publically lynched. Mary Kom said that she was also in favour of strict punishment which needed to be given to send a message to society.

"Government has decided the punishment. I am not the right person to speak on that. But punishment should be given to the culprits, if we do not punish them, then the crime will continue."

Mary Kom supports CAB

Mary Kom attended the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday saying that she was called in to extend her support to the bill. "Well, it's a very important Bill. If a request has come from the Minister or the government, I should be in the House only. I know, the Bill is going to be passed. It's not in my hands of course and my opinion here does not matter. If Government is supporting and everyone is supporting then I will also support it," MC Mary Kom told Republic TV.

For the bill to be passed in Rajya Sabha, the Modi government requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member house.

