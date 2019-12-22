Mayawati Accsues Bhim Army Chief Azad Of Vote Bank Politics Amid Anti-CAA Protests

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National President and Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati on Sunday took a jibe at Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad amid anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest. Taking to Twitter, Mayawati accused Azad of conspiring with the opposition and indulging in vote bank politics. This statement of Mayawati comes after Azad was sent to 14 days' judicial custody on Saturday, a day after he led a massive protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Old Delhi.

'Beware of selfish elements'

In a series of tweet, Mayawati said, "The Dalits generally believe that Chandrashekhar Azad of the Bhima Army is conspiring with the opposition in the States strongly ruled by the BSP by demonstrating on issues that can influence the votes of the people in the region and also on purpose forcibly going to jail."

1. दलितों का आम मानना है कि भीम आर्मी का चन्द्रशेखर, विरोधी पार्टियों के हाथों खेलकर खासकर बी.एस.पी. के मज़बूत राज्यों में षड़यन्त्र के तहत चुनाव के करीब वहाँ पार्टी के वोटों को प्रभावित करने वाले मुद्दे पर, प्रदर्शन आदि करके फिर जबरन जेल चला जाता है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 22, 2019

"He is a resident of UP, but instead of protesting against CAA and NRC in his hometown he attends the Jama Masjid demonstration in Delhi and gets forcibly arrested because assembly elections are going to be held soon in Delhi," she added.

2. जैसे यह यू.पी. का रहने वाला है, लेकिन CAA/NRC पर यह यू.पी. की बजाए दिल्ली के जामा मस्जिद वाले प्रदर्शन में शामिल होकर जबरन अपनी गिरफ्तारी करवाता है क्योंकि यहाँ जल्दी ही विधानसभा चुनाव होने वाला है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 22, 2019

Further appealing to the people she said, "Therefore, there is an appeal to the people of the party to always be vigilant with all such selfish elements, organisations and parties. However, the party never takes such elements, no matter how much effort they make."

3. अतः पार्टी के लोगों से अपील है कि वे ऐसे सभी स्वार्थी तत्वों, संगठनों व पार्टियों से हमेशा सचेत रहें। वैसे ऐसे तत्वों को पार्टी कभी लेती नहीं है, चाहे वे कितना प्रयास क्यों ना कर ले? — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 22, 2019

Delhi police detained Azad

On Friday, the Delhi Police had denied Chandrashekhar Azad permission to take out a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar in the heart of the city. He defied the ban to do just that, giving the slip to policemen posted at the scene. "My name is Chandrashekhar Azad. Police cannot hold me captive. I wore a cap and a shawl and entered the masjid easily," he said.

Before being arrested near Jama Masjid on Saturday morning, he led hundreds of supporters in shouting slogans and waving flags from the steps of the mosque -- dramatically defying the police and declaring that the agitation against the controversial law should not be allowed to weaken.

