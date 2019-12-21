Imran Khan Fearmongers Over Kashmir And Anti-CAA Protests, Threatens 'befitting Response'

Continuing his interference into India's internal affairs, Pakistan premier Imran Khan, on Saturday, has fearmongered over the situation in Kashmir, repeating his claim of 'bloodbath in Kashmir' when restrictions will be lifted. Inspite of being slammed by India for his comments on India's minorities at the Global refugee summit, he threatened that Pakistan will be forced to respond if the protests in India do not stop. talking about the ongoing anti-CAA protests, he called for international intervention into India's legislative Citizenship Act.

Imran Khan fearmongers over Kashmir, CAA protests

I have been warning the int community of this for some time & am reiterating again: if India does such an operation to divert attention from its domestic chaos plus whip up war hysteria to mobilise Hindu nationalism, Pak will have no option but to give a befitting response. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 21, 2019

'Egregious violations of religious freedom': Trump administration nails Pak govt's role

US re-designates Pakistan for religious violations

Earlier on Friday, in a global setback to Pakistan, the Trump administration has re-designated Pakistan as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 for having engaged in or tolerated “egregious violations of religious freedom”. It has been placed on this list besides countries such as North Korea, Saudi Arabia, and China. Maintaining that the USA would not relent in its commitment to safeguarding religious freedom, Pompeo stated that no nation would be allowed to get away with persecuting people based on religion.

India slams Pakistan at Global Refugee Forum, Geneva; highlights reduction in minorities

Imran Khan fearmongers on CAA and NRC

Previously on Tuesday, Imran Khan had fearmongered that 'Pakistan was not only worried about the refugee crisis but also a conflict between two nuclear-armed countries,' at the First Global Refugee Forum in Geneva. Commenting on India's National Registry of Citizens, he said that of '2-3% of 200 million Muslims could not prove citizenship, where will they go?', adding it would allegedly lead to riots and Pakistan could not accommodate them. He further claimed falsely that India's amended Citizenship Act had mandated the Muslims to prove their citizenship or risk losing it.

Religious freedom deteriorated in Pakistan under Imran Khan govt: UN commission

COAS: 'Situation Along LoC Can Escalate Any Time'

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat on December 17, issued a statement warning an escalation along the Line of Control (LoC). He said, "The situation along the LoC can escalate any time. We have to be prepared for an Escalatory matrix." This comes amid the on-going tense situation along the LoC as Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire along the area.

'Situation along LoC can escalate any time': Army Chief General Bipin Rawat