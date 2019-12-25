BSP Supremo Mayawati Demands Probe Into Deaths During UP's Violent Anti-CAA Agitation

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday called on the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate the deaths in the weeks-long anti-CAA, NRC agitation. In a tweet, Mayawati said, "It would be better if the government came forward to properly investigate the deaths in the anti-CAA / NRC violence in UP and help those who were innocent among them." At least 18 people have been reported killed in the violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act agitation in UP.

Mayawati's demand comes amid the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) serving a notice to the Director-General of Police of the state over instances of violence. This comes a day after a video of clashes between Police and protestors was accessed by Republic TV from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. As per sources, the NHRC has sought a detailed report from the DGP about the human rights violation in the state.

Uttar Pradesh violence

Eighteen people including an 8-year-old have reportedly lost their lives amid violent protests against the CAA in the state. Clashes broke out in various parts of Uttar Pradesh including – Meerut, Lucknow, Aligarh, Rampur, Kanpur. The government had suspended internet services in some areas and even imposed Section 144 of CrPc to curb the agitation. As per reports, as many as 5,400 people have been taken under custody to date.

CM's threat of 'revenge'

Over 50 shops in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar were sealed after CM Yogi Adityanath openly swore to take "revenge" from the protesters. "They have been captured in video and CCTV footage. We will take revenge," the chief minister said. However, there is no law to seal and auction properties of those guilty over damage to public property through violence.

The Chief Minister’s office also added, “The Prime Minister has already stated clearly that the citizenship law is not against any caste, creed, religion but it guarantees protection to every citizen of India. Even then, this kind of violent demonstration is like denying the law of India." Yogi Adityanath has also appealed to all the people not to get into any deception and cooperate with the government in maintaining peace. The Chief Minister said that no one can be allowed to take the law into the hands of violence and violence.”

