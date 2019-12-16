Mayawati Shows Solidarity With Student Protesters, Says "party Is With Victims"

The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati, took to Twitter on Monday morning and expressed her concerns over the violence against the protesting students in JMI and AMU. This comes as the police entered the Jamila Millia University on Sunday and manhandled students within the campus. Mayawati extended her support to these students and reiterated that Bahujan Samaj Party are with the victims who were injured in the clash.

Mayawati on anti-CAA protest and student-police clash

1. नए नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के विरोध में की गई हिंसा में पहले उत्तर प्रदेश की अलीगढ़ व फिर जामिया यूनिवर्सिटी में तथा पूरे जामिया क्षेत्र में भी जो काफी बेकसूर छात्र व आमलोग शिकार हुए हैं यह अति दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है तथा पार्टी पीड़ितों के साथ है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 16, 2019

Read: Anti-Citizenship Act stir hits oil, gas output in Assam

2. ऐसे में उ.प्र. व केन्द्र सरकार को चाहिये कि वे इन वारदातों की उच्च स्तरीय न्यायिक जांच कराये और उनके मूल दोषी किसी भी कीमत पर बचने नहीं चाहिये तथा पुलिस व प्रशासन को भी निष्पक्ष रूप में कार्य करना चाहिए। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 16, 2019

Read: Assam protests: Police firing death toll rises to four amid anti-CAB demonstrations

3. वरना यह आग पूरे देश में व खासकर शिक्षण संस्थानों में भी काफी बुरी तरह से फैल सकती है। साथ ही, सभी साम्प्रदायों से यह भी अपील है वे शान्ति-व्यवस्था को बनाये रखें। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 16, 2019

Mayawati’s tweets translated to, “1. The violence against the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act has led to the victimisation by many innocent students and people first in Aligarh and then in Jamia University in Uttar Pradesh and in the entire Jamia region; it is very unfortunate, and the party is with the victims. 2. In this case, UP and central government should conduct a high-level judicial enquiry into these incidents and their original culprits should not be spared at any cost. Also, the police and administration should also act impartially. 3. Otherwise, this fire can spread very badly across the country and especially in educational institutions. Also, it is also an appeal to all the communities to maintain peace and order.”

Read: Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest: Violence, arson in Delhi; buses torched in Opposition

CAA protest

The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 took a violent turn in the national capital and other parts of the country. Students claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest. Protestors torched several public buses and police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia University during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship (Amendment) Act, leaving six cops and two firemen injured, officials said.

The clash erupted during a protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia. After the clash, a few students were detained, and the Delhi Minorities Commission issued an emergency order to the SHO Kalkaji Police Station to release the injured students of Jamia Millia Islamia University or to take them without any delay for treatment to a hospital. Dr. Zafarul Islam Khan, chairperson of the Commission in an order, has also asked the police to file a compliance report by 3 pm today at Commission's office failing which will attract an appropriate action.

Read: Anti-Citizenship Act Protests LIVE updates: AMU students clash with police at campus gate