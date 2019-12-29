Mayawati Suspends BSP MLA Ramabai For Supporting CAA

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said that the party has suspended MLA Ramabai for showing support to the controversial CAA law. In her tweet, the BSP supremo said that strict action is taken against anyone who tries to "break the party". BSP MLA Ramabai had shown support for CAA and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for amending the law.

1. BSP अनुशासित पार्टी है व इसे तोड़ने पर पार्टी के MP/MLA आदि के विरूद्ध भी तुरन्त कार्रवाई की जाती है। इसी क्रम में MP में पथेरिया से BSP MLA रमाबाई परिहार द्वारा CAA का समर्थन करने पर उनको पार्टी से निलम्बित कर दिया है। उनपर पार्टी कार्यक्रम में भाग लेने पर भी रोक लगा दी गई है — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 29, 2019

Mayawati's tweet translates to, "The BSP is a disciplined party and immediate action is taken against the MP / MLA of the party for trying to break it. In the same order, BSP MLA Ramabai Parihar from Patheria in MP has been suspended from the party for supporting CAA. He is also banned from participating in the party program."

2. जबकि BSP ने सबसे पहले इसे विभाजनकारी व असंवैधानिक बताकर इसका तीव्र विरोध किया, संसद में भी इसके विरूद्ध वोट दिया तथा इसकी वापसी को भी लेकर मा राष्ट्रपति को ज्ञापन दिया। फिर भी विधायक परिहार ने CAA का समर्थन किया। पहले भी उन्हें कई बार पार्टी लाइन पर चलने की चेतवानी दी गई थी। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 29, 2019

In a subsequent tweet, she added, "While the BSP was the first to oppose the CAA, calling it divisive and unconstitutional, it also voted against it in Parliament and gave a memorandum to the President about its withdrawal. Nonetheless, MLA Parihar supported CAA. In the past also, he has been warned to walk on the party line several times."

Ramabai supports CAA

MLA Ramabai faced suspension from the BSP party for supporting the CAA law. While speaking to the media Ramabai, had said that the act brings relief to Indians facing persecution and injustice in neighbouring countries. Hailing the decision of the Prime Minister, she thanked PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for introducing the act.

BSP against CAA

The Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati had called the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) unconstitutional and discriminatory to a section of society. Slamming the Central government, Mayawati said that the government should not take revenge from Indian Muslims for the persecution of Hindus in Pakistan. She had also mentioned that her party is against the Act and will raise the issue in Uttar Pradesh's assembly. Mayawati also likened the attitude of the present BJP government with that of the Congress during Emergency.

