Mayawati's BSP Slams Mohan Bhagwat's 'sloppy' Statement On Cows & Jail Inmates

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), on Sunday, slammed the statements made by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat regarding jail inmates, their mindset and taking care of cows. Bhagwat had earlier said that the mindset of jail inmates had changed after cow sheds were set up inside jails.

Statements not verified

Spokesperson of the BSP, Sudhindra Bhadoria said that compassion should be shown not only towards cows, but towards entire humanity. He added that the statement made was not verified or fact-checked and thus, coming from a senior person, made it sloppy and should be thus avoided.

"As far as compassion is concerned it should be towards not only the cows but the entire humanity. It should be towards all living things, but to make a statement of this nature without validating it by such a senior person is sloppy and should be avoided," Bhadoria told ANI.

Bhagwat, while speaking at the Go-Vigyan Sanshodhan Sanstha, an organization dedicated for the research of 'cow-science', Bhagwat had said, "Cow is the mother of universe...it nurtures soil, it nurtures animals, birds and it also nurtures humans and protects them from diseases and makes the human heart as tender as flower. When jails set up cow-sheds and prisoners started rearing cows, the authorities saw that the criminal mindset of these prisoners started diminishing, and I am telling you this from the experiences shared by some jail authorities. If you want to prove the qualities of the cow to the world, we have to start doing documentation. We will have to carry out psychological experiments on prisoners and assess the changes in them after they rear cows for a certain time, and findings need to be sourced from different places," he said.

The organisations which run shelters for stray cows are running out of space, he said. "We have such a huge society, if everybody decides to take care of one cow, the issue will be resolved."

The RSS Chief has been an active advocate and has been vocal on the issue of welfare of cows across India.

