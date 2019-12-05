Uddhav Thackeray Cancels Waiver To RSS-linked Research Facility Approved By Fadnavis Govt

In a yet other major decision, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday has overturned a duty waiver approved by the previous Fadnavis-led BJP-Shiv Sena government to the RSS affiliate - Research for Resurgence Foundation in Nagpur, as per sources. Sources report that the Nagpur-based research facility was exempted from paying stamp duty and registration charges for its 105-hectare land deal by the Fadnavis government on September 9, ahead of the State Assembly polls. The foundation aims to promote research for the 'Bharatiya context', according to its official website.

This decision comes a day after the Sena-led government agreed to let go of the criminal cases filed against Dalit activists in the Bhima Koregaon case. Speaking to reporters, Thackeray clarified that the previous BJP-Sena government had ordered the dropping of charges against those who had not committed serious offenses. He added that this Sena-led government will probe whether that order has been implemented or not.

Thackeray stalls payment to Fadnavis projects

Previously, Thackeray had also with-held payments of several projects started in the Fadnavis government, subjecting them to review, as per sources. The projects allegedly under review are - Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi corridor (Rs. 46,000 crores), South Mumbai-Western Suburb connector (Rs. 12,000 crores), Bandra to Versova sea link (Rs. 7000 crores) and Thane creek bridge (Rs. 800 crores), as per sources. While Thackeray has assured that the development in the state and the projects itself have not stopped, Fadnavis' pet bullet train project has been stalled until the review has been completed.

Two days after the Maha Vikas Aghadi's leader Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the Chief Minister, the Shiv-Sena-Congress-NCP government was successful in proving a majority by garnering 169 votes in the floor test conducted on Saturday. As the Opposition staged a walkout - there were no votes against the alliance, while four chose to abstain from voting. The Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who is the first member of the Thackeray clan to hold a Chief ministerial position took oath at 6:40 PM on November 30 at Shivaji Park after being unanimously selected as the Maha Vikas Aghadi leader. Previously, Devendra Fadnavis stepped down as CM after 3 days, when Ajit Pawar rescinded his support to the BJP-led government.

Uddhav Thackeray assures NCP leaders of dropping Bhima Koregaon violence case