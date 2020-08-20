MEA Affirms 'diplomatic' Contact With Pak Demanding Indian Lawyer For Kulbhushan Jadhav

Affirming that India is in touch with Pakistan through 'diplomatic channels,' MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stated that the government has asked for Indian lawyers to represent Kulbhushan Jadhav. Srivastava highlighted that Pakistan needs to address the core issues which includes providing all necessary documents. On August 8, the Islamabad High Court formed a 3-member bench to hear the petition filed by the Pakistan government to appoint a legal representative for Kulbhushan Jadhav.

"We are in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels. We believe for a free and fair trial in keeping with the letter and spirit of the ICJ judgement. We have asked that Jadhav be represented by an Indian lawyer. However, it is important that Pakistan needs to address the core issues and these core issues involve providing all the necessary documents in this case as well as providing unimpeded consular access to Jadhav," the MEA Spokesperson said while addressing a press briefing on Thursday.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court instructed the Pakistan government to allow Indian authorities to appoint a lawyer for Jadhav. However, it clarified that the lawyer should only be a Pakistani national, who is entitled to practise in the country. While India has constantly maintained its demand of unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional consular access to Jadhav, it has also maintained that Pakistan has not reached out to India for appointing a lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav.

ICJ stays death sentence

Jadhav, having business dealings, in Iran was abducted by Pakistan in March 2016. After a military court awarded him a death sentence on the charges of espionage and terrorism in 2017, India moved the ICJ. In its verdict dated July 17, 2019, the ICJ asked Pakistan to effectively review and reconsider Jadhav's sentence and conviction. Moreover, Jadhav's death sentence was stayed until the completion of this process. Additionally, the ICJ directed Pakistan to allow India consular access to Jadhav. However, Additional Attorney General Ahmed Irfan claimed that Jadhav had refused to file a review plea in the Islamabad High Court on June 17 despite being invited by the Pakistani authorities to do so.

