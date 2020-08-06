MEA Repudiates Pakistan Claim Of Reaching Out For Appointing Kulbhushan Jadhav's Lawyer

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs rejected Pakistan's claim that it had reached out to India for appointing a lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav. This development comes even as the Islamabad High Court ordered on August 3 that the Indian authorities had a right to select Jadhav's legal representative. Revealing that no communication had been received from the neighbouring country, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava mentioned that basic issues were yet to be addressed. For instance, he urged Pakistan to make available relevant documents and provide unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional consular access to Jadhav.

The MEA spokesperson remarked, "We haven't received any communication from the government of Pakistan in this regard. Pakistan needs to address the basic issues which pertain to an effective review in fulfillment in the implementation of the ICJ judgment. These basic issues pertain to making relevant documents available to us as well as providing unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav."

The Islamabad High Court order

The Islamabad High Court's order came in the wake of the 'International Court of Justice Review and Reconsideration Ordinance 2020' being tabled in Pakistan's Lower House of Parliament. Permitting the review of a military court's decision at the Islamabad High Court, this ordinance was promulgated following the verdict of the International Court of Justice in the Jadhav case. In its verdict dated July 17, 2019, the ICJ asked Pakistan to effectively review and reconsider Jadhav's sentence and conviction.

At the same time, the Islamabad High Court clarified that the lawyer should only be a Pakistani national, who is entitled to practise in the country. Speaking to the media, Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan added that so far, no option had been given regarding Indian lawyers assisting the Pakistani legal team. According to the court, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs was directed to formally offer India the chance to appoint a legal representative for Jadhav.

India lodges protest against farcical consular access

On July 16, Pakistan once again failed to fulfill its obligations pertaining to the ICJ verdict by not providing unimpeded, unhindered, and unconditional access to Jadhav. The MEA stated that Pakistani officials with an intimidating demeanour were present in close proximity to Jadhav and the consular officers. Noting that the retired Naval officer was under stress, the MEA elaborated that the arrangements did not permit a free conversation. After lodging a protest on the farcical consular access provided by Pakistan, the Indian consular officers left the venue.

