MEA Apprises Parliament Of LAC Situation, Highlights China's Offense Met With Apt Response

Apprising the Parliament of the situation at the Indo-China border in Ladakh after the Galwan valley clash, the Ministry of External Affairs said that there has been enhance deployment of Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April-May last year. In response to an unstarred question by Sangamlal Kadedin Gupta, MEA MoS V Muraleedharan said that the Chinese side has attempted to transgress the LAC in several border areas which have been 'invariably' met with appropriate responses from the Indian side. Tensions at the LAC have been high since the clash between troops at the Galwan Valley where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred.

Highlighting the developments post the Galwan valley clash, the Ministry of External Affairs said that EAM S Jaishankar had met with his Chinese counterpart in Moscow on September 10 whereas Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had met with the Chinese Defence Minister on September 4 in Moscow, adding that both sides, should resolve the outstanding issues in border peacefully through dialogue. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 9:00 PM on Wednesday as the Opposition continues to disrupt the Parliament over the farm laws.

"To address the issues arising from such attempts, the two sides have been engaged in discussions through the established military & diplomatic channels. The Senior Commandants from both sides have held nine meetings. In addition, six meetings of the WMCC have also been held," MoS V Muraleedharan said.

READ | India, China To Hold 10th Round Of Corps Commander-level Talks Over LAC Stand-off Soon

Indo-China Commander level talks

Ever since the Galwan valley clash in June, India and China have held 9 rounds of discussions between representatives from both sides to diffuse the tensions at the LAC. In a statement after the recently concluded 9th round, the Indian Army issued a joint press release stating that 'practical and constructive' talks were held between the two sides which met on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border. The two sides have agreed to early disengagement of the frontline troops and maintain momentum dialogue and negotiation. It has also been agreed that the 10th round of the Corps Commander Level Meeting will be held at an early date.

READ | Indian Army Releases Statement On Sikkim Clash With Chinese Troops: 'minor, Now Resolved'

Close to 100,000 Indian and Chinese troops are deployed in eastern Ladakh as both sides have been holding on to their ground and showing readiness for a long-haul, amid continuing diplomatic and military talks to find an amicable solution. In their meeting on September 10, foreign ministers of both the countries had reached a five-point consensus on continuing dialogue and quickly disengage, while honouring all existing agreements and protocol on China-India boundary affairs.

READ | Union Budget 2021 Gives Big Push For Modernised Military Resources Amid Tensions Along LAC

READ | 20 Veterans Slam Rahul Gandhi's 'No Need For Army At LAC' Quip; Demand Apology