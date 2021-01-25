20 Veterans Slam Rahul Gandhi's 'No Need For Army At LAC' Quip; Demand Apology

Slamming ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's remark on 'No need for Army at LAC', 20 Armed forces veterans on Monday condemned his statement, demanding an apology and a promise to 'remain discreet while referring to Forces'. Claiming that demeaning statements on the Armed forces demoralised uniformed officers and is derogatory to Armed forces, the veterans issued a statement which said that they 'have the highest regards for Indian farmers, workers and labourers'. The veterans also pointed out that Gandhi's 'statements show serious inadequacy in India's threat perception'.

20 veterans slam Rahul Gandhi

"We are shocked and deeply hurt by the statement made by Rahul Gandhi. We have the highest regards for Indian farmers, workers and labourers. The statement about the redundancy of Indian Armed Forces would have been ignored, being naive and far from truth, just like the imaginary Nehruvian utopia that failed us against China in 1962. But seeing the misleading effect it could have on the future generations of our country, we have decided to put things in the correct perspective," read the 2-page statement.

It added, "Making demeaning statements like the Indian Army, Navy and the Airforce are dispensable not only seriously demoralize our men in uniform, but also derogatory to the Armed Forces of the Nation, who have never hesitated to make the highest sacrifices to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. In the end, we sincerely request Shri Rahul Gandhi, who has made the above statement, to render an apology to our bravest men and women in uniform, and, to further promise to remain discreet in referring to the Armed Forces in future. Such ill-advised statements show serious inadequacy in threat perception that India is facing round the clock from enemies from outside as well as within some parts of the country".

Rahul Gandhi's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' push

Earlier on Sunday, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi made a push strikingly similar to PM Modi's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', saying that if India's weavers, farmers and labourers were strengthened then China would not dare enter India. Connecting India-China LAC faceoff and push for 'self-reliant' India, he said that if India's small and medium industries were strengthened, then Chinese President will wear 'Made in India' shirt. Rahul Gandhi also held a roadshow in Erode claiming that the BJP had 'insulted Tamil Nadu'.

