MEA Dispels Rumours, Shuts Opposition Raising Questions On US President Trump's Visit

On Thursday, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar responded to the constant questions that the opposition had been raising against US President Donald Trump's visit to India. Ahead of his visit to India, US President Donald Trump had signaled towards a "very big deal" with India after the Presidential elections. In the video, Trump had made a passing remark saying, 'India has not treated us fairly'. Soon after, the opposition was up in arms over Trump's comment.

Responding to this MEA, Raveesh Kumar said, "It is important to understand the context in which remarks were made. The context was the balance of trade; efforts have been made to address concerns."

MEA on Trump's 'India has not treated us fairly' remark

Congress leader Manish Tewari had raised objection to Trump's remark and said, "This is a very serious issue, we welcome everyone, guests are always welcomed in India it is our culture. No one has the right to insult our country. The comment was uncalled for."

He continued, "I do hope MEA has responded to that and not swept it under the carpet. For the President of the US before the eve of his first-time visit to India to say that India has not treated them fairly, I think it's an insult and an affront against the dignity of our country, and I hope PM will respond to it." #WATCH US President Donald Trump in Washington on his visit to India: I happen to like PM Modi a lot. He told me we will have 7 million people between the airport and the event. It's going to be the largest stadium in the world. It's going to be very exciting. pic.twitter.com/FdusHCInJ9 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2020

MEA on arrangements for Trump, 'big trade deal'

The Opposition had also raised questions over the expenditure that Ahmedabad was incurring for the 'beautification' ahead of Trump's visit. Congress had even gone on to ask why such elaborate arrangements were being made with Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asking if he was 'Lord Ram.'

To this, the MEA spokesperson said, "This is very reciprocal. We do expect such arrangements when PM is abroad. Certain arrangements have to be made logistically when a head of state is visiting. This is a part of the diplomatic norm. I don't understand what the big deal this is."

Trump in his video had also signalled that a 'big trade deal' might not be on the agenda during his visit but he was 'saving' it for later. Congress had yet again raised questions over this and leader Manish Tewari had remarked, "In the video, he has clearly said that there will be no trade deal but if the trade deal happens it will be after the US presidential election. The tone of the visit seems to be transactional and not strategic."

Raveesh Kumar dispelled all rumors relating to the trade deal stating, "We do hope to reach an understanding. We would not like to rush into a deal as issues involved are complicated. We don't want to create an artificial deadline. For us the interests of people are paramount."

