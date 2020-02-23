Tamil Nadu-based Artist Carves Images Of PM Modi And US Prez Trump On A Watermelon

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India, a Tamil Nadu-based artist on Sunday carved images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump on a watermelon. According to reports, M Elanchezian, who is a Theni-district based fruit and vegetable carving artist, took two hours to carve the images of the two leaders. He has also carved an image of the Taj Mahal in the background.

Speaking to the news agency, Elanchezian said, "I am happy that in his two-day visit Trump will get to know about our country's heritage and culture. It took me nearly two hours to carve out the images of Trump and Modi with the Taj Mahal in the background."

According to him, it was a welcome gesture for President Trump. Earlier, the artist had also carved images of PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on watermelon during the latter's visit to Tamil Nadu last year for a two-day informal summit.

Trump's visit to India

Donald Trump's visit which is his first foreign visit since his impeachment acquittal, will strengthen US-India strategic partnership, stated the White House. During his two-day visit, Trump is scheduled to participate in a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad, tour the Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurate the newly-built Motera cricket stadium along with PM Modi on February 24 - the event is dubbed 'Namaste Trump'.

During the visit, Trump is likely to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on Feb 25, with confirmation likely in the coming days. He will also likely visit the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati. The leader is later expected to arrive in New Delhi to hold talks. Reports indicate that Prime Minister Modi might accompany President Trump to Sabarmati if time permits. The two leaders will then meet at the Hyderabad House and will lead official state meetings.

President Trump will also meet with the executives of Indian companies during his visit at an event organised by the US embassy in New Delhi.

Trump signals 'very big' trade deal

Ahead of his visit to India, US President Donald Trump has signalled towards a "very big deal" with India after the Presidential elections. He, however, has signalled that a 'big trade deal' might not be on the agenda during his visit. Speaking to the media, he said, "We can have a trade deal with India, but I am really saving the big deal for later, maybe after elections. But we will have a very big deal with India."

(With ANI Inputs)