'Expect China To Ensure The Expeditious Restoration Of Peace Along The LAC': MEA

Amid the standoff at the LAC, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday reiterated that China should ensure the expeditious restoration of peace in the border areas as per bilateral agreements and protocols. Addressing a press briefing, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava mentioned that the senior commanders of both sides met on June 6, 22, and 30 to address the present situation. He also noted that a meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs was held on June 24.

Srivastava observed that the June 30 meeting was the third senior military commander level engagement to discuss issues related to disengagement at the faceoff sites along the LAC and de-escalation from the border areas. Both sides stressed that the priority was on an expeditious, phased, and stepwise de-escalation. This was on the lines of the June 17 conversation between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi where they maintained that the situation would be handled in a responsible manner. The MEA official spokesperson revealed that India and China shall hold more meetings at the diplomatic and military level to resolve the issues to mutual satisfaction.

We expect the Chinese side to sincerely follow up and ensure expeditious restoration of peace and tranquillity in border areas as per bilateral agreements and protocols: Anurag Srivastava, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/uBYOGwL1rv — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2020

The LAC faceoff

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. On June 18, the Indian Army revealed that a total of 76 personnel had been injured out of which 18 admitted to the Leh hospital can resume duty in about 15 days.

As per the Army, the remaining 58 soldiers should be back on duty within a week's time. Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his South Block office. Senior officials from both ministries also participated in the meeting.

