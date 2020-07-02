'India Continuing To Show It Won't Back Down From China's Aggression': Nikki Haley

Two days after New Delhi banned 59 Chinese-origin applications, former US ambassador to UN and Indian-American Nikki Haley said that India was continuing to show that it won't back down from Chinese aggression. As the ban came against the backdrop of the current stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, Haley tweeted that it was good to see India taking such a strong step.

"Good to see India ban 59 popular apps owned by Chinese firms, including TikTok, which counts India as one of its largest markets," Haley tweeted on Wednesday. The former US Ambassador to the UN added: "India is continuing to show it won't back down from China's aggression." He remarks come hours after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed India's decision in this regard.

Notably, a day after India's move, the US designated two Chinese companies- Huawei Technologies Company and ZTE Corporation as "national security threats".

Pompeo welcomes India's decision

Earlier on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed India's decision to ban the Chinese applications, saying it will "boost India's integrity and national security." "We welcome India's ban on certain mobile apps that serve as an appendage of the CCP's (Chinese Communist Party) surveillance State. India's clean app approach will boost India's sovereignty. It will also boost India's integrity and national security," Pompeo had told reporters at a news conference held at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department.

Chinese apps banned

In a massive development on Monday night, the Home Ministry banned 59 Chinese Apps including TikTok. The Centre stated that it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India. Hence, in a move to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users, the government stated that this was a major blow to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions. This move comes amid the ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Moreover, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday announced that India will not allow Chinese companies to participate in highway projects, including those through joint ventures. Gadkari also said the government will ensure that Chinese investors are not entertained in various sectors like Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The Road Transport, Highways and MSME minister said a policy will be out soon banning Chinese firms and relaxing norms for Indian companies to expand their eligibility criteria for participation in highway projects.

