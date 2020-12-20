MEA Rubbishes 'fabricated' Claims Of Pakistan Accusing India Of Targeting UN Vehicle

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday responded to the allegations made by Pakistan regarding Indian forces targeting a U.N. vehicle, calling them 'baseless and fabricated.' MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava while addressing a press conference categorically stated that forward troops were aware of the visit of UN Military Observers and conducted no firing whatsoever.

"Allegations by Pakistan regarding Indian forces deliberately targeting a UN vehicle on 18 Dec 2020 have been investigated in detail and found to be factually incorrect and false. Our forward troops were aware of the visit of UN Military Observers in the area and did not conduct any firing as alleged," said the MEA Spokesperson.

"Instead of repeating baseless and fabricated allegations against India to cover up its own failure in ensuring the safety and security of UN personnel in territory under its control, Pakistan should responsibly investigate its lapses. India has conveyed its findings and views on these misrepresentations to the Pakistani side," he added.

Pakistan claims India targetted UN vehicle

Pakistan on Friday accused India of having "specifically targeted" a UN vehicle carrying two officers of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) from across the Line of Control. Addressing a press conference, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, Foreign Office spokesperson of Pakistan, said that the incident occurred at around 10:45 am in the Chirikot sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

The claims by the country were immediately rubbished by the MEA as false and factually incorrect. The fresh allegations came after another bizarre claim by Pakistan which alleged that India was planning a surgical strike against the country. While addressing a press conference in Dubai, Islamabad’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he had credible information that India was planning a surgical strike against Pakistan.

The country has been rattled after India gunned down two Pakistan Army soldiers along the LoC opposite Naushera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district while retaliating to repeated ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army.

