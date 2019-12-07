MEA: Hafiz Saeed Enjoying Pakistan's Hospitality, Roaming Around Freely

India once again called out Pakistan's lack of seriousness in taking action against the perpetrators of the horrific 2008 Mumbai terror attacks despite the fact that its mastermind, Jammat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, is "enjoying" Islamabad's hospitality and roaming around "freely". Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesman Raveesh Kumar said that globally too this lack of seriousness is being felt. November 26 marked the 11th anniversary of the attacks that killed 166 people.

"We all know who were the perpetrators in the attack and we all know who is the mastermind is. We are aware that the mastermind is roaming freely and enjoying Pakistan's hospitality. We have shared all the evidence with them. It is Pakistan's responsibility to take action. They have shied away in the past citing different excuses which are not working. In the global community, there is a feeling that Pakistan is not serious in taking action against those involved in the Mumbai attacks," Raveesh Kumar said.

Indictment soon says Pak anti-terror court

Meanwhile, Pakistani media reported an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore announced that it would "indict" Saeed and seven other members of the banned JuD outfit on December 7 on charges of terror financing. Back in July, the top 13 members of the JuD including Saeed were booked in nearly two dozen cases for terror financing and money laundering under Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997. Subsequently, Saeed was arrested from Gujranwala on charges of terror financing by the Punjab Counterterrorism Department (CTD).

Pakistan demanded pocket money for Hafiz Saeed

In October, Pakistan reached out to the UN Security Council with a plea to allow UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed to access his bank account to cover 'basic living expenses.' Putting forward a request for the terrorist and Pakistan citizen, Pakistan in a letter to UN said that Hafiz Saeed needs funds to cover the basic expenses for his 'family of four,' as a 'sole supporter' and its responsible for food, drink and clothes expenses for his family members. Pakistan requested to give an allowance of 1,50,000 Pakistan rupees to the terrorist per month.

