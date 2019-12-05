26/11 Terror Attack Survivor Moshe Holtzberg 'deeply Touched' By PM Modi's Letter

'Baby' Moshe Holtzberg, a survivor of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has been 'deeply touched' by the letter which he received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Moshe received a letter from the PM Modi congratulating him on his Bar Mitzvah.

India & Israel celebrate with pride as the Israeli baby who became a son of the Indian nation after the #MumbaiTerrorAttack becomes a man in the Jewish tradition of Bar Mitzva. Our hearts are with Moshe on this joyous occasion and God willing for the rest of his long, happy life. https://t.co/7iqnyk4tGD — Ron Malka 🇮🇱 (@DrRonMalka) December 2, 2019

'Touched by the letter'

His grandfather, Rabbi Shimon Rosenberg, who looks after him now said that Moshe was touched on receiving the letter and that the world needs leaders like him. Speaking to news agency PTI, his grandfather added, "The fact that the leader of a country so big as India sends a heartwarming letter like this, has given a lot of strength to Moshe. He was very happy to see the Indian Ambassador coming with his whole team of diplomats for the event"

"He (Moshe) was specially touched by the words Modi wrote that he is waiting for him to grow and come to Mumbai as the emissary of Chabad. This is something that has given him a lot of energy and strength. This is not coming just from the Jews, but from the Prime Minister of India himself. He also recalled the warm emotional hug that he got from Prime Minister Modi when they met," Rosenberg added.

In his letter, PM Modi had congratulated him and told him that the wishes and prayers of Sandra and the people of India will continue to bless his life. PM Modi added, "Your story continues to inspire everyone. It is one of miracle and hope overcoming tragedy and immeasurable loss."

"The perpetrators of the cowardly terrorist attack on November 26, 2008, in Mumbai clearly failed. They could not subdue or vibrant diversity. Nor could they dampen our spirit to march forward. Today, India and Israel stand together even more determined against terrorism and hatred."

PM Modi concluded the letter by recollecting the time the two met each other along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and also hoped that Moshe returns to Chabad house.

