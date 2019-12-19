Medtronic Marks 40 Years Of Transforming Healthcare In India

India Medtronic Private Limited, which exclusively owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc on Thursday, December 19, celebrated its 40-years of operations in India.

Marking its 40th anniversary an event was organised in New Delhi, which was headed by key government officials, healthcare leaders, leading physicians, including--partners and employees of Medtronic India.

At the event, a book celebrating Medtronic's 40-year journey of transforming healthcare in India was unveiled by leading physicians and surgeons and key government dignitaries.

READ | Rajasthan CM Gehlot: 'Priority Is To Ensure Good Health, Citizens To Have Right To Health'

The book highlights key milestones achieved by Medtronic in India in its efforts to improve access to quality healthcare in the country.

Healthcare practitioners from diverse fields came together to share their knowledge of the future of healthcare in India and the contribution of medical technology in improving patient outcomes.

READ | Volunteers Battle Health Crisis Of Asylum Seekers In Mexico

"I am honoured to be leading Medtronic India during this milestone anniversary which is the celebration of an inspiring period of service to the health of India. We are proud of the innovative products and services launched in India and the outcomes that we've achieved," said Madan Krishnan, Vice President, Medtronic Indian Subcontinent.

"Through our innovation-led, patient-centric and India-focused approach, we are confident of writing a golden chapter of Winning India in the history of Medtronic. And most importantly, we continue to advance our mission and take healthcare further, together", he added.

READ | Doctor’s Report Calls 77-year-old Biden ‘healthy, Vigorous’

The book, 'Medtronic Story - 40 Years of Transforming Healthcare in India' includes some of the major turning points in Medtronic India's journey from humble beginnings in 1979 in Vadodara (Baroda) with only 30 employees to a robust family of 1700 employees spanning 14 locations across India.

The book features two therapy and procedure training centres, two R & D centres and a global technology centre; which are a testament to Medtronic's ever-increasing footprint in India, apart from introducing many world-class technologies and tailor-made solutions. It also chronicles stories of patients, who were recipients of Medtronic therapies and healthcare professionals, through whom many of the key technologies were introduced into the market.

READ | HC Seeks Centre, AIIMS Reply On Plea Alleging Lacunae In Two Govt Health Schemes

(With inputs from ANI)