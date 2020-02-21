Ram Mandir Trust Gen Secy Reveals: PM Modi Advocated Caution, Reiterated Peace Message

Speaking to the media on Friday, VHP vice president Champat Rai revealed the details of the meeting of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust officials with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to Rai, the PM told them that he wanted peace in the country. Furthermore, PM Modi told the office bearers of the trust to be careful while talking about issues regarding Ram Janmabhoomi. Rai mentioned that the delegation gifted some clothes to the PM and the latter reciprocated the gesture.

Champat Rai, the newly appointed general secretary of the Ram temple trust remarked, “The Prime Minister told us that he wants peace in the country. He told us to be careful while speaking on issues pertaining to Ram Janmabhoomi. We gifted him clothes, he presented us the same too.”

Read: PM Modi Shows Intent; Ex-Principal Secy Nripendra Misra To Oversee Ram Mandir Construction

Ram temple trust meets for the first time

The first meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust was held on Wednesday. While Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was elected as the president of the trust, Nripendra Misra- the former Principal Secretary to PM Modi was chosen to head the Ram temple construction committee. A day later, some office bearers of the trust called on PM Modi at his residence inviting him to visit Ayodhya. As per Rai, it was a courtesy meeting.

Read: Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust: Nritya Gopal Das Elected President, Champat Rai Gen Secy

The Prime Minister made the announcement pertaining to the formation of the Ram temple trust on the floor of the Lok Sabha on February 5. This move came nearly three months after the SC ruling on the Ayodhya land dispute. Furthermore, 5 acres of land in Ayodhya will be handed over to the Sunni Central Waqf Board.

PM Modi said, "I am happy to announce that in today’s Cabinet meeting, important decisions have been taken in this regard keeping in mind the observations of the SC. In line with the SC judgment, an independent trust called ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra' has been formed. This trust will be empowered to take decisions pertaining to the construction of the Ram temple. The UP government has agreed to hand over 5 acres of land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board."

Today we take a historic step ahead towards building a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya!



It was my honour to address the Lok Sabha on this subject, which is special to many.



I also applauded the remarkable spirit of the people of India.



This is what I said... pic.twitter.com/MJHDHnR3Xo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 5, 2020

(With ANI inputs)

Read: Shiv Sena Questions Timing Of Ram Temple Trust Announcement, Links It To Delhi Elections

Read: Waited For This Moment For Years: Giriraj Singh Lauds PM Modi For Forming Ram Temple Trust