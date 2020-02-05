Waited For This Moment For Years: Giriraj Singh Lauds PM Modi For Forming Ram Temple Trust

On Wednesday, Union Minister Giriraj Singh lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his announcement in the Lok Sabha regarding the formation of the trust for the Ram Mandir. Today in the parliament, Prime Minister Modi had announced the formation of the 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra' trust for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairy, and Fisheries, Giriraj Singh stated that this was a moment for which they had been waiting for years, "We have waited for this moment for years. Congress had delayed the Ram temple construction and obstructed the issue in courts for years".

"When we used to raise slogan- 'Mandir wahin Banayenge ' (We will construct the temple), Congress used to mock us by asking the date for construction of Ram Temple. Today, we have announced the dates and formed 'Sri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra' trust. Now there will be a grand temple of Lord Rama at Ayodhya", the senior BJP leader added.

Giriraj Singh also stated that this was the first step that was taken towards the establishment of 'Ram Rajya' in the country. "Today in Parliament, when Prime Minister Modi announced the scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, I thought as if Lord Rama has made him the Prime Minister for this day."

PM announces Ram Mandir Trust established

In a massive development on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a trust for the development of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This move comes nearly three months after the SC ruling on the Ayodhya land dispute. In line with the SC judgment, an independent trust called ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra' has been formed. This trust will be empowered to take decisions pertaining to the construction of the Ram temple. The UP government has agreed to hand over 5 acres of land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board. PM Modi's announcement was met with roars of 'Jai Shri Ram' in the Parliament.

(With Agency Inputs)