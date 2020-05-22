Meghalaya Supplies Assam With 5000 Test Kits To Support Its Fight Against COVID-19

In an attempt to show a united front against COVID-19, the North-Eastern states have shown an excellent gesture of brotherhood amid the global pandemic. Meghalaya has supported the neighbouring state of Assam with 5000 viral test media to combat COVID-19.

Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma took to Twitter on Wednesday to inform that Meghalaya has enough viral test media in the stock to test all the people coming from outside while adding that the state is assisting Assam in its fight against COVID-19.

We are glad to assist Assam in their fight against COVID19 by supporting them with 5000 Viral Test Media. We have enough VTMs in our stock to test all those coming from outside NE. Together we can ... — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 21, 2020

COVID-19 situation in Meghalaya and Assam

Meghalaya has fewer COVID-19 cases as compared to a majority of other states. The state has reported 14 COVID-19 cases, of which 12 have been cured and discharged while one has succumbed to the virus and only one active case remains in the state as on date. Assam, on the other hand, has reported 170 cases of COVID-19 infection, of which 48 have recovered while 4 have died of the virus.

'Comprehensive Assay for screening'

In a bid to ramp up the testing capacity, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued revised guidelines for TrueNat testing and said that it is now a comprehensive assay for screening and confirmation of COVID-19 cases. Earlier on April 10, the ICMR had approved the use of TrueNat system for conducting coronavirus tests but recommended it only as a screening test.

In its revised guidelines, the apex health body has said, "TrueNat system is now a comprehensive assay for screening and confirmation of COVID-19 cases". According to the guidelines, all samples of suspect COVID-19 should be first tested by the E gene screening assay. All negatives are to be considered as true negatives. All positive samples should be subjected to confirmation by another step.

As India battles with the COVID-19 pandemic, the death toll due to Coronavirus has risen to 3,435 and the number of cases climbed to 112,359 in the country, with an increase of 5,609 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 63,624 while 45,300 people have recovered and one patient migrated, as per the latest numbers from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as on May 21.

