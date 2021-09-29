Mehbooba Mufti Claims She Has Been 'locked Up' In Her House Again

PDP chief and former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti has claimed that she has been 'locked up' in her house after attempting to visit Tral in Pulwama on Wednesday. In a post on Twitter, Mehbooba Mufti shared an image of a large vehicle, seemingly belonging to the security forces, outside her residence gate at Gupkar road. The former J&K CM claimed that her house arrest had followed her attempt to visit a village near the Indian Army's Yagwani camp where civilians were allegedly thrashed by security forces. Calling her detention the 'real picture of Kashmir', Mufti said that visiting dignitaries must be shown these images, instead of 'sanitised and guided picnic tours'.

Locked up in my house today yet again for attempting to visit the village in Tral allegedly ransacked by army. This is the real picture of Kashmir that visiting dignitaries must be shown instead of GOIs sanitised & guided picnic tours. pic.twitter.com/Hp9wcuw1qT — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 29, 2021

This is the second time that Mehbooba Mufti has been placed under house arrest this month. On September 7, the PDP chief claimed that she had been put under house arrest after authorities said that the situation in the valley was 'far from normal'. “GOI expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris. I've been placed under house arrest today because according to admin the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy,” Mufti said while posting locked gates of her Gupkar home.

Her house arrest had followed her statements over the last rites of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Mufti had lashed out at the Government for allegedly not allowing Geelani's family to conduct his funeral. Authorities had imposed a stringent clampdown across Kashmir after Geelani’s death on the evening of September 1. The Pro-Pakistan separatist was buried at a mosque near his residence in a quiet funeral organised by authorities, amid tight security and restrictions with mobile connectivity by and large snapped in Kashmir.

