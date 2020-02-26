Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Moves SC To Challenge Ex-CM's Detention Under PSA Since Feb 5

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija, moved the Supreme Court on February 26 challenging her mother's detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) since February 5. The former BJP ally was detained without a trial for six months after the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

A detailed dossier was prepared to justify the charge against the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Objecting the "ground" of detention, Iltija in her petition, lambasted the "personal remarks in bad taste" mentioned in the dossier. Mehbooba Mufti's dossier was compared to 'Kota Rani' and referred to as 'Daddy's girl' in the dossier prepared by the Jammu and Kashmir administration. Kota Rani was the last ruler Hindu Lohara dynasty in Kashmir. She was then deposed by Shah Mir, who became the first Muslim ruler of Kashmir. The Queen of Kashmir, as per the dossier, "rose to power by virtue of undertaking intrigues ranging from the poisoning of her opponents to ponyardings."

On February 9, opposing the charge against Mehbooba Mufti, her daughter Itlija elaborated on how her mother was asked to sign a document that said that she will make no statements against the abrogation of Article 370. She mentioned that the government objected to the "green colour" of the PDP flag, that the government said that it "reflects radical origin."

The PSA served to Mehbooba Mufti further “accused her of promoting separatism corroborated by ‘several confidential reports’ filed by agencies.” In response to this Ilitja wrote, “This highlights BJPs disregard for rule of law & intentionally defaming political rivals. Why not place such evidence in the public domain? Are we a Khap Panchayat now?”

The charges further read, “Subject recognised as hard-headed & scheming person. Known for dangerous & insidious machinations”. Claiming that this charge compares Mehbooba Mufti “to a medieval historical figure who usurped power by poisoning her opponents,” Ilitija said, “Again since Mufti's ‘alleged character’ didn’t change why did BJP compromise on their ideology? Why did they forego core issues like maintaining the status quo on Article 370 in the PDP BJPs agenda of an alliance? Selective amnesia?”

PSA Dossier

Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were among the plenty of mainstream Kashmiri leaders charged under PSA on the night of February 6. As per rules, the preventive detention can be extended beyond six months only if an advisory board, constituted two weeks before the completion of the 180-day period, recommends for that.

However, no such board was constituted and the Jammu and Kashmir administration was left with two choices -- either to release them or slap the PSA. Authorities cited proceedings of internal party meetings and social media influence of NC leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah and "pro-separatist" stand of Mehbooba Mufti for booking them under the stringent PSA.

