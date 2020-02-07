'Without Pak, BJP Wouldn't Win A Single Election': Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Questions PSA

A day after former Chief Ministers of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir - National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti was placed under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA), Mufti's daughter Iltija asked a series of questions to the Centre.

Tweeting from her mother's Twitter account, Iltija asked if BJP ministers and leaders who have in the past issued sensational statements like "shoot the traitors", "green virus", "boli nahi goli", "Shaheen Bagh people will rape", etc, have been slapped with PSA. She was referring to Minister of State in Finance Anurag Thakur's "shoot the traitors" remark, UP CM Yogi Adityanath's "green virus" remark during Lok Sabha polls, BJP MP Parvesh Verma's "Shaheen Bagh people will rape" remark and Yogi's "boli nahi goli" remark ahead of Delhi polls.

In a series of tweets, Iltija whose mother Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and other J&K leaders were detained in August ahead of abrogation of Article 370, claimed that the Government of India has imprisoned them for "questioning its illegal actions in J&K." She has said that if "BJP's absurd actions" are questioned, then person is labeled as "anti-national." She has went on to attack BJP saying that it is repeating what the British did in 1947. "British divided India in 1947 & today a party that worships Godse is repeating history." She also said that Mehbooba was "berated" as Pakistani, however, the saffron party won't win any election "without Pakistan."

Statements of 3 ex CMs may be unacceptable to you but attempts to divide Gandhis India is unacceptable to people who GOI derives it’s power & authority from. My mother was berated as a Pakistani but it’s ironic that if it weren’t for Pakistan,BJP wouldn’t win a single election — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 7, 2020

How many PSAs & detentions for BJP sitting ministers who said-

1)desh Kay gadaron ko slogan

2)Muslims are termites/green virus

3)bullets, not dialogue will work

4)People from Shaheen Bagh will rape your wives & daughters

Is this your definition of Sabka Sath sabka vikas? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 7, 2020

Omar Abdullah & Mehbooba Mufti under PSA

In a shocking development on Thursday evening, former Jammu-Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been booked under the under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on Friday. Sources report that the documents and the papers have been signed by the Jammu-Kashmir government. This came as the former CMs' detention was set to end on Friday. Earlier, NC Chief Farooq Abdullah was also placed on detention under PSA.

What is PSA?

As per the PSA provisions, the government could detain a person for up to two years, although, for 'first-time offenders' the length of the detention is limited to six months. However, in the case of "no improvement in the conduct of the detainee," the detention can be extended to its full course of two years. The PSA act was initially promulgated during Sheikh Abdullah, the father of Farooq Abdullah's tenure.

