NIA Failed To Nab Pulwama Attack Culprits, Shielding Davinder Singh: Mehbooba Mufti

People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Friday spoke about the Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of 40 Jawans of the Central Reserves Police Force (CRPF). Taking to her official Twitter handle, Mufti stated that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has failed to get hold of the culprits who were responsible for such an attack.

Adding further to her tweet, Mufti also accused National Investigation Agency (NIA) of sheltering the suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh who was arrested on charges of trying to assist terrorists to travel outside the Union Territory.

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, who is currently under detention and her account is handled by her daughter, Iltija.

Opposition raises questions over the attack

Earlier on Friday, various opposition parties like NCP, Congress, and CPI-M had questioned the Centre over the terror attack. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and posted three questions, that were aimed to hit out at the Modi government. Despite Pakistan-based JeM claiming responsibility to the attack, Gandhi questioned 'who benefitted the most?' and made no mention of Pakistan. Moreover, he enquired what the outcome of the investigation into the attack and asked who was held responsible for the security lapses.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, former NCP leader Nawab Malik had also questioned the Central government over the investigation into the Pulwama attack, details of which are still scarce. He said that the people first want to know the truth about the incident and then look to a memorial. He also put out a tweet to pay homage to the martyrs of the attack.

"The Pulwama attack martyred 40 jawans and it became an international and election issue. To date, no investigation has been carried out as to how the RDX reached there, from where was the vehicle purchased. It is also reported that the perpetrator served some prison time in Kashmir. People want to know the truth," Nawab Malik said.

"It's a serious issue. We first need an investigation for the truth to come out, then they can continue with their memorial," Malik added.

Pulwama Attack

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of 40 CRPF personnel. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Post the Pulwama terror attack, all-India protests had erupted. The attack was condemned by leaders across the party lines and civil society. Days after the attack, the Indian Air Force on February 26 carried out multiple aerial strikes at JeM terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot, killing a "large number" of terrorists and destroying their infrastructure.

