Melania Trump Asks Taj Mahal Tour Guide About Mud-pack Treatment

As the US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, their guide said that the first lady asked him about the mud-pack treatment. The architectural grandeur of Taj Mahal and the story behind the construction also left Trump 'impressed'. According to the Agra-based guide of Trump, his first word after seeing the marble marvel was, 'incredible'.

However, the first lady was also amazed to know the details and process of mud-pack treatment. The US President and First Lady strolled in the gardens and courtyard of the Taj Mahal and admired the monument, stopping to take many pictures. The couple was accompanied by a government official who acquainted them with the story of the Taj.

READ: In India, Trump Rubbishes Russian Meddling In 2020 Elections But Claims 'they Want Bernie'

The US President also penned a heartfelt note in the visitor's book at the Taj Mahal. Trump wrote, “The Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India".

Ivanka Trump along with Jared Kushner also arrived to visit the monument and took several photographs at the seventh wonder of the world. Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump shortened their visit to the Taj Mahal to 35 minutes, though they appeared to get a good look around. They were initially scheduled to spend just one hour in Agra.

Nitin Kumar, the designated guide said, “I told them the story of the Taj Mahal, the construction, and the story behind it. President Trump got very emotional after knowing the story of Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal. How he was kept under house arrest by his own son Aurangzeb, and buried here at Taj, next to Mumtaz's grave, after his death”.

Agar welcomes Trump

Donald Trump’s convoy's route from the airport to the Taj Mahal was about 13 km and it was dotted by thousands of artists who welcomed them with special performances. Over 3,000 artists performed at 16 different points and 21 stages were built to showcase the culture of the state.

Massive billboards greeting the US President and reflecting the bonhomie between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were put up in Agra along the road. Cutouts of Trump and PM Modi were also placed under pillars and lamp posts leading to the east gate of Taj Mahal from where Donald Trump and Melania Trump entered.

(With PTI inputs)

