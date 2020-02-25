From Signature To Speech, Donald Trump's India Visit Inspire Hilarious Memes

The arrival of United States President Donald Trump to India has sparked a lot of reactions from netizens and hashtags such as #NamasteTrump has been trending ever since. Trump's speech invoking Sachin Tendulkar and DDLJ at Motera stadium and his visit to the Taj Mahal has since inspired a number of hilarious jokes and memes. Trump's visit to the Sabarmati Ashram and his signature on the visitor's book also prompted a lot of reactions from several internet users.

Here are some of the reactions that inspired numerous memes;

Live pics from #TrumpInIndia at Taj Mahal pic.twitter.com/bU6jYeAVzg — The Notoriouss B.E.E .🐝🐝 (@chatpataka100) February 24, 2020

Some unseen pictures of Trump and his family from the Taj Mahal's visit. pic.twitter.com/bnWtr6BsZu — Kriticism🌝💃 (@indianpunner) February 24, 2020

When Your American Friend Forgot Your iPhone Gift...#TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/mhNyY5LH5X — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) February 24, 2020

Trump drew his ECG reports instead of signature to show us that he loves India from his heart #TrumpInIndia#NamasteyTrump#TrumpIndiaVisit pic.twitter.com/wZjCMnWVZd — CHIRAG (@Aladdin_ka_) February 24, 2020

when ur attendace is very low and teacher asks you to bring a letter from Dad to sit in the class #NamasteyTrump pic.twitter.com/3V0OTCb5Mp — prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) February 24, 2020

Before arriving in India, Trump also re-tweeted a parody video. The video shows 'Baahubali Trump' fighting enemies on the battlefield, riding a chariot with Melania (face swapped with Sivagami, played by Ramya Krishnan) and carrying his children (Trump Jr and Ivanka) on his shoulders. The video also features PM Narendra Modi's face imposed on a character. The video cuts out a 1.21-minute clip from the original song that lasts 3:47 minutes.

