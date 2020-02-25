The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

From Signature To Speech, Donald Trump's India Visit Inspire Hilarious Memes

What’s Viral

The arrival of United States President Donald Trump to India has sparked a lot of reactions from netizens and hashtags such as #NamasteTrump has been trending.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
signature

The arrival of United States President Donald Trump to India has sparked a lot of reactions from netizens and hashtags such as #NamasteTrump has been trending ever since. Trump's speech invoking Sachin Tendulkar and DDLJ at Motera stadium and his visit to the Taj Mahal has since inspired a number of hilarious jokes and memes. Trump's visit to the Sabarmati Ashram and his signature on the visitor's book also prompted a lot of reactions from several internet users. 

#NamasteTrump

Here are some of the reactions that inspired numerous memes;

READ: WATCH: US First Lady Melania Trump Attends 'Happiness Class' In Delhi; Interacts With Kids

READ: Ivanka Trump Recalls Visit To Gandhi Ashram; Calls It A 'wellspring Of Inspiration'

READ: PM Modi And US President Donald Trump Hold Talks At Hyderabad House

Before arriving in India, Trump also re-tweeted a parody video. The video shows 'Baahubali Trump' fighting enemies on the battlefield, riding a chariot with Melania (face swapped with Sivagami, played by Ramya Krishnan) and carrying his children (Trump Jr and Ivanka) on his shoulders. The video also features PM Narendra Modi's face imposed on a character. The video cuts out a 1.21-minute clip from the original song that lasts 3:47 minutes.

READ: Modi-Trump Hold Talks; Trade, Defence, Security On Agenda

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SWAMY ADVISES SHAH TO CALL IN ARMY
KULDEEP SENGAR LOSES ASSEMBY SEAT
AJIT PAWAR: GOVT JUST 2 MONTHS OLD
AFFIDAVIT IN SC ON DELHI VIOLENCE
IVANKA PICKS INDIAN DESIGNER
SAMI'S 3 PRO-NAMASTE TRUMP REASONS