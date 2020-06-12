As India Settles Into Unlock 1.0, MHA Allows More Categories Of Foreigners To Enter India

On Friday, June 12, the Ministry of Home Affairs permitted more categories of foreigners to enter India via aircraft, ship, train, or any other designated vehicle. Even as the MHA had released guidelines on May 30 for the reopening of economic activities in a phased manner, international passenger air travel barring for repatriation flights remains prohibited. Since the commencement of the nationwide lockdown till June 11, 1,70,085 citizens have returned to India through different modes of transport. Nearly 75,000 citizens have returned through Vande Bharat flights. As per the latest relaxation, the following foreigners shall be exempt from the international travel restrictions and allowed to visit India:-

1. Minors who hold OCI cards and whose parents are Indian nationals

2. OCI cardholders who wish to come to India due to family emergencies

3. Minors where at least one parent is an Indian citizen or an OCI cardholder

4. Foreign nationals married to Indian citizens

5. Single parents of minors holding Indian passport or an OCI card

6. Students where at least one parent is an Indian citizen or OCI cardholder

7. Dependent family members of foreign diplomats

8. Official passport holding service staff accredited to foreign diplomatic missions, consular offices or accredited international organizations in India

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 2,97,535 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 1,47,195 patients have recovered while 8,498 casualties have been reported. With 6,166 people recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the country's recovery rate surged to 49.47%. 1,41,842 individuals are under active medical supervision. The case doubling rate has improved from 3.4% at the beginning of the lockdown to 17.4 days at present. 1,50,305 out of the total 53,63,445 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The ICMR has ramped up the testing capacity and 877 labs- 637 government labs and 240 private labs are operational across India now.

