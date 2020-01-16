MHA Asks NIA To Probe DSP Davinder Singh In Terror Case

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday has asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate the case of DSP Davinder Singh. This comes after DSP Davinder Singh was recently arrested in Jammu and Kashmir along with two terrorists from a vehicle in which they were travelling. As per reports, Jammu & Kashmir's Home Department will take a call on the dismissal of Singh.

DySP Davinder Singh arrested with Hizbul terrorists

On Sunday, deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police and two terrorists were detained from a car in south Kashmir. Davinder Singh, who has now been suspended, was posted as the deputy superintendent of police at the airport. He was allegedly arrested while ferrying Hizbul terrorists - Naveed Babu and Altaf, from the Shopian area on Saturday, officials said in a media briefing. Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Atul Goyal was supervising the operation and caught the car at a police barricade at Mir Bazar in Kulgam of South Kashmir.

During a press conference, the Police said that Davinder Singh was involved in plenty of anti-terror operations. "But the situation in which he was caught yesterday, driving terrorists in a vehicle to Jammu, it’s a heinous crime and we are treating him the same way we treat a terrorist," the Police said.

Congress Eyes Conspiracy In DySP Davinder Singh's Arrest

Congress has raised doubts on the government and asked if Davinder Singh was a part of a bigger conspiracy. Congress media in-charge, Randeep Surjewala, in a press conference put forth a slew of questions before the government, and in doing so, courted a dangerous controversy. Surjewala drew a connection between Davinder Singh's Delhi visit to any potential attack on the national capital on Republic Day.

Randeep Singh Surjewala while addressing the media at AICC headquarters said, “Yesterday (on Monday) on behalf of Congress we pointed out and asked the government to answer some important questions, who is Davinder Singh? What is his connection to Hizbul and other J&K terrorist organisations? For how long he has been acting as a conduit for J&K as a terrorist, or maybe for other terror factories? Wasn’t Davinder Singh connected to 2001 parliamentary attacks and what was his connection?”

“What is Davinder Singh’s connection to Pulwama attack, where over 42 jawans lost their lives? Davinder Singh was Deputy SP in the region. Davinder Singh admittedly was bringing two terrorists and one conduit in his car to Delhi, which police and government now say, was in lieu of Rs 12 lakh. I find this story preposterous and I find this explanation as hogwash. There is a larger conspiracy, at whose instance was Davinder Singh acting and bringing terrorists to Delhi?” he added.

(With ANI Inputs)

