Congress Eyes Conspiracy In DySP Davinder Singh's Arrest, Calls Explanations 'hogwash'

After J&K Police DySP Davinder Singh was detained along with two terrorists on Monday in Kashmir, the Congress media in-charge, Randeep Surjewala, in a press conference put forth a slew of questions before the government, and in doing so, courted a dangerous controversy.

Raising doubts on the government and asking if Davinder Singh was a part of a bigger conspiracy. Surjewala also drew a connection between Davinder Singh's Delhi visit to any potential attack on the national capital on Republic Day.

Randeep Surjewala on Davinder Singh

Randeep Singh Surjewala while addressing the media at AICC headquarters said, “Yesterday (on Monday) on behalf of Congress we pointed out and asked the government to answer some important questions, who is Davinder Singh? What is his connection to Hizbul and other J&K terrorist organisations? For how long he has been acting as a conduit for J&K as a terrorist, or maybe for other terror factories? Wasn’t Davinder Singh connected to 2001 parliamentary attacks and what was his connection?”

“What is Davinder Singh’s connection to Pulwama attack, where over 42 jawans lost their lives? Davinder Singh was Deputy SP in the region. Davinder Singh, admittedly was bringing two terrorists and one conduit in his car to Delhi, which police and government now say, was in lieu of Rs 12 lakh. I find this story preposterous and I find this explanation as hogwash. There is a larger conspiracy, at whose instance was Davinder Singh acting and bringing terrorists to Delhi?” he added.

Surjewala further questioned the people in power and said, “Are there any people who are in the echelons of power, who were involved with him? Is there a larger conspiracy? Is he only a small pawn or a carrier in a larger conspiracy that is unleashed. These are all the questions that the Home Minister and the Prime Minister need to answer. Davinder Singh cannot be a standalone carrier, carrying terrorists to Delhi, maybe for a possible attack on the January 26 function. So, what is this conspiracy - the nation wants to know.”

DySP Davinder Singh arrested with Hizbul terrorists

On Sunday, deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police and two terrorists were detained from a car in south Kashmir. Davinder Singh, who has now been suspended, was posted as the deputy superintendent of police at the airport. He was allegedly arrested while ferrying Hizbul terrorists - Naveed Babu and Altaf, from the Shopian area on Saturday, officials said in a media briefing. Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Atul Goyal was supervising the operation and caught the car at a police barricade at Mir Bazar in Kulgam of South Kashmir.

During a press conference, the Police said that Davinder Singh was involved in plenty of anti-terror operations, "But the situation in which he was caught yesterday, driving terrorists in a vehicle to Jammu, it’s a heinous crime and we are treating him the same way we treat a terrorists," the Police said.

