MHA Clarifies On Inter-state Movement Of Stranded Migrants, Excludes Certain Categories

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an important clarification on Sunday pertaining to its order allowing movement of stranded people amid the nationwide lockdown. It stated that the order is applicable only in cases where the persons have moved from their native places/ workplaces just before the lockdown period but who could not return owing to travel restrictions. The MHA made it categorically clear that those categories of individuals who normally stay away from their native places for purposes of work etc. and who wish to return to their native places in the normal course of time shall not be allowed to travel. Currently, there are 40,263 confirmed novel coronavirus cases out of which 10,887 persons have recovered while 1,306 deaths have been reported.

Read: Rly SOP For Shramik Special Trains Asking States To Collect Fare For Services Draws Flak

It is clarified that order regarding movement of persons amid lockdown is not extended to those categories of persons who're otherwise residing normally at places other than native places for purposes of work etc.&those who wish to visit their native place in normal course: MHA pic.twitter.com/GY9Z2AVHt4 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Read: Railways Issues Guidelines To Operate Shramik Trains, Clarifies On Tickets Distribution

MHA's guidelines for the inter-state movement of stranded persons

On April 29, the MHA permitted the inter-state movement of stranded persons in the country. This was done to enable migrant workers, students, pilgrims, tourists who have been stranded in different parts of India to return to their home state. As per the guidelines issued by the MHA, all state governments were directed to designate nodal officers and develop standard protocols for receiving and sending such stranded persons. The nodal authorities shall register the stranded persons within their state or Union Territory.

The sending and receiving state must consult each other when a group of stranded persons seeks to move from one state to another state and mutually agree to movement by road. The buses and trains used for the purpose of transporting the migrants shall be sanitised and follow social distancing norms. Furthermore, the states falling in the transit route will allow the passage of such persons to the receiving state. Even if the migrants test negative for the novel coronavirus on arriving at their destination, they will be subjected to periodic check-ups.

Read: Chhattisgarh CM Writes To Piyush Goyal, Urges To Run 28 Special Trains For Migrants

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India Case Count Breaches 40,000-mark Ahead Of Lockdown 3.0