Prashant Kishor Claims Health Ministry's Red-Orange-Green Zones Have 'no Scientific Basis'

As the Centre issued a new list of Red, Orange and Green Covid-19 zones in the country, former JDU leader Prashant Kishor on Saturday said that these classifications do not have 'scientific basis.' Taking to Twitter, he claimed that colour is function of testing or 'lack of it'. He added that colour of green and orange zones can change as the testing number amps up.

People debating zone classifications should NOTE that these classifications hardly have any scientific basis.The COLOUR is largely function of #testing or lack of it.



For all we know, the colour of many #GreenZone or #OrangeZone could change with the change in testing numbers! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) May 2, 2020

His claims come a day after Health Ministry wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories designating Red, Orange and Green zones. It said that since the recovery rate of those infected by the deadly coronavirus has gone up, hence the Ministry is designating various zones under broad criteria. It defines the basis on which red, green and orange zones are divided.

130 red zones have been marked across the country, 284 orange zones, and 319 green zones districts with the maximum number of red zones in Uttar Pradesh (19), followed by Maharashtra (14), Tamil Nadu (12), Delhi (11) and West Bengal (10). The Central government on Friday also announced an extension of the lockdown by another two weeks with total covid cases rising upto 35,365. However, the Home Ministry also announced 'considerable relaxations' along with the extension.

Red, orange and green zones

The Health Secretary in her letter said that since the recovery rate of those infected by the deadly coronavirus has gone up, hence the Ministry is designating various zones under broad criteria. This comes two days before the end of the Covid lockdown.



The letter states that earlier the districts were designated as hotspots based on cumulative cases and doubling rate.

She said that the current classification is based on the incidence of cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing, and surveillance feedback.



Defining the green zone, the letter states that a district will be considered under green zone if there are no confirmed cases or there is no reported case in last 21 days.



As per details, 130 red zones have been marked across the country, 284 orange zones, and 319 green zones districts.



The maximum number of red zones are in Uttar Pradesh (19), followed by Maharashtra (14), Tamil Nadu (12), Delhi (11) and West Bengal (10).



The list will be revised on a weekly basis or earlier and communicated to states for further follow-up action.



Metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad have been designated as red zones in the new classification.



Till now any red or orange zone districts could become a green zone if no fresh case of coronavirus was reported for 28 and 14 consecutive days respectively.

Here is the full list:

