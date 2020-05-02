Prashant Kishor Claims Health Ministry's Red-Orange-Green Zones Have 'no Scientific Basis'

Quick links:
As the Centre issued a new list of Red, Orange and Green Covid-19 zones in the country, former JDU leader Prashant Kishor on Saturday said that these classifications do not have 'scientific basis.' Taking to Twitter, he claimed that colour is function of testing or 'lack of it'. He added that colour of green and orange zones can change as the testing number amps up.
People debating zone classifications should NOTE that these classifications hardly have any scientific basis.The COLOUR is largely function of #testing or lack of it.— Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) May 2, 2020
For all we know, the colour of many #GreenZone or #OrangeZone could change with the change in testing numbers!
His claims come a day after Health Ministry wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories designating Red, Orange and Green zones. It said that since the recovery rate of those infected by the deadly coronavirus has gone up, hence the Ministry is designating various zones under broad criteria. It defines the basis on which red, green and orange zones are divided.
130 red zones have been marked across the country, 284 orange zones, and 319 green zones districts with the maximum number of red zones in Uttar Pradesh (19), followed by Maharashtra (14), Tamil Nadu (12), Delhi (11) and West Bengal (10). The Central government on Friday also announced an extension of the lockdown by another two weeks with total covid cases rising upto 35,365. However, the Home Ministry also announced 'considerable relaxations' along with the extension.
