MHA Directs States And UTs To Ensure Smooth Disbursal PMGKY Funds Amid Lockdown

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to all the States and Union Territories asking them to ensure smooth disbursal of money to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PM-GKY) during the 21-day lockdown period.

According to an official statement, MHA Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has written to all States/UTs requesting them to take all necessary measures to ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach the beneficiaries without any hassle to the beneficiary, all this while following the social distancing protocols.

"The concerned departments of State Government/UT Administration, District authorities and field agencies may be informed about the guidelines for strict compliance," adds the statement.

READ | BIG: MHA Blacklists 960 Foreigners Involved In Tablighi Activities On A Tourist Visa

READ | BREAKING: PM Modi To Share A Video Message With Nation At 9 Am On April 3

Besides the MHA, the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, has also issued detailed guidelines on disbursal of money to beneficiaries of PM-GKY through banks during the lockdown period which has been imposed by the Indian government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 23 imposed a 21-days nationwide lockdown in a bid to arrest the spread of deadly coronavirus in the country. India has witnessed a swell in coronavirus cases as the number of infected individuals crossed the 2000 figure mark on Thursday.

As on April 2, the number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 2,069, doubled from March 30's figure of 1,024. A total of 53 people have died of the virus in India whereas the death toll was just 27 merely three days back. Though the surge in the number of cases seems alarming, the figures are much lesser as compared to other developed nations that have become the victims of the fast-spreading virus. Countries such as the US, Italy, Spain, France, Iran have witnessed death toll in thousands while India's death toll still stands at 53.

READ | Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi Police Sends Fresh Notice To Maulana Saad, Six Others

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Share Video Message Tomorrow; Total Cases Cross 2000

(Image - PTI)