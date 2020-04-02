BREAKING: PM Modi To Share A Video Message With Nation At 9 Am On April 3

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he would share a small video message with the people of India at 9 am on April 3. Earlier in the day, PM Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers of all the states to discuss the measures to combat the novel Coronavirus. Praising the states for working as a team, he informed them about the possibility of a second wave of the spread of the virus. Highlighting that the common goal was to ensure minimum loss of life, he noted that testing, tracing, isolation, and quarantine should remain the areas of focus in the next few weeks. The PM also flagged the necessity of maintaining the supply of essential medical equipment and called for dedicated hospital facilities for COVID-19 patients.

Another important message imparted by PM Modi was that Crisis Management Groups needed to be set up at the district level besides the appointment of District Surveillance Officers. While acknowledging that the farming sector had been exempted under the lockdown, he emphasised that social distancing should be practised. The PM also opined that it was crucial to formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered re-emergence of the population after the end of the lockdown period. He asked the states to send their suggestions regarding the exit strategy.