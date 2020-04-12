MHA Directs States/ UTs To Follow SC's Order, Provide Adequate Relief To Migrant Workers

The Ministry of Home Affairs has written to all states/ UTs to ensure compliance of the Supreme Court directives regarding the welfare of migrant labourers housed at relief shelters and camps in different parts of the country, according to an official statement. This comes as the migrant labourers fall in one of the most affected groups since the country was put under a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"The Supreme Court had directed that adequate medical facilities besides proper arrangements for food, clean drinking water, and sanitation be ensured for migrant workers," read the official statement.

"Further, trained counselors and/or community group leaders belonging to all faiths should visit the camps/ shelter homes and deal with any consternation that the migrants might be going through," it added.

The statement also mentioned that the Court also observed that the anxiety and fear of the migrants should be understood by the police and other authorities and that they should deal with the migrants in a humane manner. The state governments/ UTs should endeavour to engage volunteers along with the police to supervise the welfare activities of the migrants, it mentioned further.

Centre announces free LPG refills to PMUY beneficiaries

The Central government on Sunday said that under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), free LPG refills will be provided to the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries over a period of three months from April to June 2020. The oil marketing companies have initiated the transfer of Rs 5,606 crore to about 7.15 crore PMUY beneficiary accounts for availing free delivery of LPG cylinder under the PMGKY.

"Since the lockdown, about 60 lakh cylinders are being delivered daily in the country," the statement read.

The statement further stated that the scheme was started on April 1 and will continue till June 30. Under the scheme, the oil marketing companies have been transferring an advance equal to the RSP of one 14.2 kg refill or one 5 kg refill depending upon the type of package to the linked bank account of PMUY customer.

