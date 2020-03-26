BIG: MHA Issues SOP For Maintaining Supply Of Essential Goods Amid Nationwide Lockdown

In a significant development on Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed by states and Union Territories for maintaining the supply of essential goods during the nationwide lockdown. In a letter written to the Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla mentioned that the strict restrictions relate to the movement of people and not to that of essential goods. He observed that it was important to ensure the availability of essential goods to ease the hardships faced by people during the lockdown period.

Details of the SOP

As per the SOP, the suppliers of essential goods including restaurants adopting home delivery mode, warehouses, transporters and loaders of such goods, manufacturing units of essential goods and the intra-city, inter-city and inter-state movement for this purpose will be operational. This will ensure the smooth functioning of small retail shops, large organized retail stores, and e-commerce companies. At the same time, social distancing must be observed by everyone in the supply chain of essential goods.

The employees engaged in the supply chain can commute based on the e-pass or any other certification issued by the local authority. In addition, the employee will have to carry a valid photo identification card. Furthermore, the facilities in the supply chain must operate with bare minimum staff and carry out regular health check-up of its employees. Finally, the state governments have been directed to open a 24x7 control room to register complaints.

Lockdown guidelines

On Tuesday, the MHA issued an order detailing guidelines for the nationwide lockdown. As per the order, all offices of the government barring for those providing essential services will remain shut. They will function with a minimum number of employees. Hospitals and all medical establishments will be open and the transport of the people working in this field will be permitted. All commercial establishments and private organizations will be closed. The exemptions include print and electronic media, shops selling essential items, e-delivery of food, medical equipment, banks, petrol pumps, etc. Legal action can be taken against a person for not following the quarantine period prescribed by local health authorities or for violating the containment measures.

