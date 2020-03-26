The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

BIG: MHA Issues SOP For Maintaining Supply Of Essential Goods Amid Nationwide Lockdown

General News

The MHA issued an SOP to be followed by states and Union Territories for maintaining the supply of essential goods during the 21-day nationwide lockdown

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
MHA

In a significant development on Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed by states and Union Territories for maintaining the supply of essential goods during the nationwide lockdown. In a letter written to the Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla mentioned that the strict restrictions relate to the movement of people and not to that of essential goods. He observed that it was important to ensure the availability of essential goods to ease the hardships faced by people during the lockdown period. 

Read: MHA Issues Fresh Lockdown Guidelines, Inter-state Movement Of Goods And Others Exempted

Read the SOP here:

Details of the SOP 

As per the SOP, the suppliers of essential goods including restaurants adopting home delivery mode, warehouses, transporters and loaders of such goods, manufacturing units of essential goods and the intra-city, inter-city and inter-state movement for this purpose will be operational. This will ensure the smooth functioning of small retail shops, large organized retail stores, and e-commerce companies. At the same time, social distancing must be observed by everyone in the supply chain of essential goods.  

The employees engaged in the supply chain can commute based on the e-pass or any other certification issued by the local authority. In addition, the employee will have to carry a valid photo identification card. Furthermore, the facilities in the supply chain must operate with bare minimum staff and carry out regular health check-up of its employees. Finally, the state governments have been directed to open a 24x7 control room to register complaints.  

Read: #StayHomeReadBooks: Netizens Turn To Books To Escape Boredom Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Lockdown guidelines

On Tuesday, the MHA issued an order detailing guidelines for the nationwide lockdown. As per the order, all offices of the government barring for those providing essential services will remain shut. They will function with a minimum number of employees. Hospitals and all medical establishments will be open and the transport of the people working in this field will be permitted. All commercial establishments and private organizations will be closed. The exemptions include print and electronic media, shops selling essential items, e-delivery of food, medical equipment, banks, petrol pumps, etc. Legal action can be taken against a person for not following the quarantine period prescribed by local health authorities or for violating the containment measures.

Read: Maha CM Announces essentials, Medicines To Be Available 24X7 Amid Pan-India Lockdown

Read: '21-day Lockdown Triggers Massive Interstate Migration Of Daily Wagers, Raj Govt Steps In To Help Them'

 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Ravi Shankar Prasad
RAVI SHANKAR PRASAD DONATES RS 1 CR
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI BACKS RELIEF PLAN
Sitharaman
DBT PACKAGE
Rohit sharma
ROHIT URGES PEOPLE TO STAY HOME
Health ministry
HEALTH MINISTRY ON CORONA MYTH
Trump
TRUMP SLAMS WHO