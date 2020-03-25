MHA Issues Fresh Lockdown Guidelines, Inter-state Movement Of Goods And Others Exempted

In an important development on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an Addendum to the nationwide lockdown guidelines. Basically, it specifies more categories of essential services exempted during the period of the 21-day lockdown. This includes the IT vendor for banking operations, coal and mineral production, manufacturing units of packaging material for food items, medical devices, the inter-state movement of goods for imports and exports and cross land border movement of essential items such as LPG, medical supplies and food products.

Moreover, the Reserve Bank of India, RBI regulated financial markets and entities such as NCPI, CCI etc. will function with bare minimum staff. Additionally, the personnel required to operate and maintain zoo, nursery, wildlife and related activities have been exempted from the lockdown regulations. It was clarified that Railways, Airports and Seaports shall be operational for cargo movement, relief and evacuation.

MHA issues an Addendum to the guidelines issued yesterday reg. #lockdownindia and lays down additional categories of essential goods and services exempted under the Disaster Management Act.

Guidelines for lockdown

On Tuesday, the MHA issued an order detailing guidelines for the nationwide lockdown. As per the order, all offices of the government barring for those providing essential services will remain shut. They will function with minimum number of employees. Hospitals and all medical establishments will be open and the transport of the people working in this field will be permitted. All commercial establishments and private organizations will be closed. The exemptions include print and electronic media, shops selling essential items, e-delivery of food, medical equipment, banks, petrol pumps etc. The suspension of transport and hospitality services shall continue.

Moreover, legal action can be taken against a person who does not follow the quarantine period prescribed by local health authorities. Incident Commanders appointed by the District Magistrates will be responsible for the overall implementation of these measures in their jurisdictions. An individual violating the containment measures can be proceeded against under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

