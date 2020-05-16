MHA Launches 'National Migrant Information System' To Track Their Movement Across States

In a major development, to streamline the movement of stranded migrants across the nation travelling via 'Shramik' trains and buses, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Saturday has launched the National migrant Information System (NMIS)- based on the existing National disaster management authority (NDMA)'s GIS portal. The portal will maintain a central repository of the migrants travelling from one state to other and aid in contact tracing. As of date 1074 Shramik special trains have been operated ferrying more than 14 lakh workers.

Features of NMIS

States can upload batch files of individual migrants with their data such as name, age, mobile no, originating & destination,date of travel - data which has already been collected by states

States can now visualise how many migrants have left their state and reached destinations via GIS

A unique ID will be generated for each migrant which can be used for all transactions, including contact tracing

Centre's nodal ministries can also monitor the movement of migrants via this portal

Shramik express and migrants

On May 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed the movement of stranded migrants, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons across India via special trains called 'Shramik trains' operated by the Ministry of Railways. On Thursday, the Centre allowed states and Union Territories to hire private buses to ferry passengers who were arriving at railway stations via special 'Shramik' trains to their homes. The Centre has claimed that 85% of the fare cost was borne by Centre while 15% was borne by state governments.

Stranded migrants issue

After PM Modi had announced the first phase of lockdown, on March 28, thousands of migrant workers were seen thronging the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Delhi's Anand Vihar Interstate Bus Terminal in the hope of reaching their homes, defying lockdown and creating a health hazard. Similarly, after PM Modi announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3, on April 14, around 2,000 migrant workers gathered at Bandra station, under the illusion of boarding 'Jansdharan Express' trains to UP, Bengal and Bihar. Apart from this several visuals have been seen of thousands of migrants walking across state borders to reach their native homes due to loss of income amid lockdown. Three notable accidents too have occurred killing 82 such on-foot travelling migrants.

