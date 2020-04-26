Movement Of Inland Vessels On India-Bangladesh Protocol Route Permitted Amid Lockdown: MHA

On Sunday, the Ministry of Home Affairs clarified that the movement of inland vessels on the India-Bangladesh protocol route is permitted. As per the memorandum issued by the MHA, paragraph 12 (v) of the consolidated revised guidelines for the nationwide lockdown already allows transportation of essential goods and export across land borders of the country. It also urged the Ministry of Shipping to issue a Standard Operating Procedure in this regard.

Operation of cross land border transportation of essential goods as well as export is already allowed. The Ministry of Shipping may issue the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) at their end: Ministry of Home Affairs pic.twitter.com/j80RD7FiXB — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

MHA issues clarification on the arrival of mortal remains

A day earlier, the MHA observed that the arrival of mortal remains of Indians or OCI cardholders in the country was allowed. However, the guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 control must be strictly followed. Moreover, such cases should have the concurrence of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of External Affairs. The MHA stressed that the Standard Operating Procedure laid down by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has to be adhered to.

MHA clarifies that immigration functions in respect of arrival of mortal remains of Indian nationals/OCI cardholders are permitted subject to strict adherence to guidelines issued by Ministries&Govt. depts related with management of #COVID19...: Ministry of Home Affairs (1/2) pic.twitter.com/W87qHiZRrJ — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

The COVID-19 crisis

Currently, there are 26,917 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 5,914 persons have recovered while 826 casualties have been reported. With 8068 cases and 342 deaths, Maharashtra has the single-highest contribution for any state in India's COVID-19 tally. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Chief Minister and other senior officials of each state on the morning of April 27 to review the fight against the novel coronavirus.

