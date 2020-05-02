Migrant Labourers Express Disappointment Over Lack Of Assistance From Helpline Numbers

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, migrant workers who were walking to their homes have expressed disappointment over not getting assistance from the state helpline numbers. According to the labourers, they sought help but they did not receive anything from the helplines. After Prime Minister Modi had extended the nationwide lockdown, several states across the country issued helpline numbers to help the people amid the crisis.

According to the news agency, ANI, a migrant labourer hailing from Uttar Pradesh said, “I don’t think any arrangement has been made for labourers. We started walking from Hyderabad five days ago. We got some help from the police on our way. Here at Nagpur, the government made some arrangement for us. They provided us with food and said that they will arrange some transportation for us."

Another labourer said although they were given the helpline numbers, nobody responded. "It is always engaged. Many people are here from Uttar Pradesh. We don’t know what the government is doing. We should’ve got at least some response. If we get transport, it’ll be good. Some of us have got blisters on our feet by walking so much. We just want to reach home as soon as possible."

Centre allows movement of stranded migrants

Meanwhile, the MHA on Wednesday has permitted the inter-state movement of stranded persons in the country. This move will help migrant workers, students, pilgrims, tourists who have been stranded in different parts of India to return to their home state. While buses will be used for the transportation of the persons, they will be allowed to proceed only after being medically screened and undergoing 14-day quarantine in institutional facilities or home-quarantine.

India extends lockdown

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday issued a notification extending the nationwide lockdown by two weeks from May 4. The notification states the considerable relaxations in districts falling in green and orange zones allowed by MHA, will continue to remain in place. The Union Health Ministry has divided all districts across the nation as red (classified based on total active cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance), orange (those neither in green or red zones) and green zones (Zero cases for past 21 days).

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 37,336, including 26,167 active cases. While 1,218 deaths have been reported overall, around 9,951 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

(With ANI Inputs)