Militancy Related Incidents Have Declined In North-East: Army Commander

Eastern Army Commander Lt General Anil Chauhan on Friday stated that there is a decline in the insurgency in the North-East region. Speaking to the media, he said, "Overall, militancy-related incidents in the region have declined by about 12 per cent and the arc of violence in the entire Northeast has shrunk primarily to the area which is the trijunction between Assam, Arunachal and north Nagaland."

Army Commander expresses positive outcome

According to Lt General Anil Chauhan, the government Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN (IM)). The Eastern Army Commander during his speech expressed a positive outcome from the talks.

He said, "In Assam, the tripartite agreement between factions of the NDFB, the ABSU, the Assam government and the government of India is a welcome step and may be seen as a precursor to a lasting solution to this Bodo problem."

Speaking about the earlier unrest along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Eastern Army Commander assured that peace is being maintained along the LAC. He said, "Along the northern borders, with the setting in of winters, the activity level of both the forces on the LAC are relatively less. Peace is being maintained along the entire LAC. In the hinterland, the counter-insurgency situation is under control and we are confident that things will only improve in future."

Read: 'Remarkable' reduction in no. of youths joining militancy since Aug 5 last year: Report

PM Modi ensures peace in Northeast

Earlier on February 4, sources reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with some BJP MPs and asked them to reach out to the people to spread more awareness about the historic Bodo Accord of Assam. He stated that there was not enough public awareness about the Central government's success in combating insurgency and measures to ensure peace in the North East.

Read: 'With creation of CDS & DMA, synergy among three services will get fillip': Army Chief

The Bodo Accord which was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal effectively called for the surrender of 1,550 terrorists along with 130 weapons on January 30. In his talks with BJP MPs, the Prime Minister asked them that such accords, including the ones to settle BRU refugees needed to be brought to the forefront.

Read: WATCH: Indian Army pays tribute to Pulwama martyrs, holds memorial ceremony

Read: Five members of family found dead in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura

(With ANI Inputs)