Minister Babul Supriyo Has Question For Rihanna; Takes Singer On For Entering Farmers' Row

India on Wednesday reacted sharply to comments by foreign celebrities and others, including pop singer Rihanna on farmers' protests, saying a very small section of farmers in parts of the country have some reservations about the farm reforms and a proper understanding of the issue is needed before rushing to comment on the agitation.

'Wonder why she needs a reminder...'

Retweeting the Ministry of External Affairs' statement, Union Minister Babul Supriyo said, that apart from music, Rihanna has her own business too, adding that "wonder why she needs a reminder to 'mind' her own business."

Apart from Music, @rihanna has her own Business too • Wonder why she needs a reminder to 'Mind' her own Business🙄 https://t.co/MJqMmCsqSR — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) February 3, 2021

"The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. The MEA's reaction came after several international celebrities and activists including American pop singer Rihanna, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris tweeted about the farmers' protest in India.

Asserting that "before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken", the ministry said the "temptation of sensationalist" social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is "neither accurate nor responsible".

'Where have you been Rihanna'

Slamming Rihanna, BJP MP and Bhojpuri actor/singer Manoj Tiwari shared a video showing violence on Republic Day in the national capital. In the video, visuals of police personnel getting assaulted by the protesters are seen and Rihanna's song 'Where have you been' has been used for the background score. "Where have you been Rihanna? ...we really need to talk about this #Rihanna" the BJP MP wrote.

where have you been @rihanna ...we really need to talk about this #Rihanna pic.twitter.com/RhEEBGR4Oh — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) February 2, 2021

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November last year, demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

READ | 3 AAP MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha, Sanjay Singh says 'repeal laws; talks won't work'

READ | 'Inaccurate & irresponsible': Centre issues statement after Rihanna, Greta support farmers

Meanwhile, Farmer Unions on Monday announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 when they would block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities and other issues.

Sites of the farmer protest at Delhi's borders have turned into fortresses with the police beefing up security and putting up multi-layer barricades to stop the movement of vehicles. Barbed wire has also been put up to keep off people on foot. The strengthened security measures at the agitation sites across the Delhi borders come after the violence during the Republic day tractor parade by protesting farmers in which 394 security personnel were injured.

READ | US VP Kamala's niece compares US Capitol Hill riot & India's farmer stir; makes a mess

READ | BJP's Manoj Tiwari sends Rihanna a Republic Day riot version of her song; seeks her input

(With PTI inputs)