3 AAP MPs Suspended From Rajya Sabha, Sanjay Singh Says 'repeal Laws; Talks Won't Work'

Three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday after they refused to withdraw themselves from the Upper House. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu invoked Rule 255 thereby asking MPs Sanjay Singh, SK Gupta, ND Gupta to leave the House following the uproar created over the contentious farm laws. AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed that the agitating farmers had no option but to protest as the government was being adamant and that the situation was becoming worse. Further, he claimed that the protestors were treated like Pakistanis and that situation was growing worse with each day.

The Opposition resorted to sloganeering in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday as the proceedings of the House commenced. Despite the government and the Opposition parties reaching an agreement on giving a 5-hour extension to discuss the motion of thanks and to raise issues on farmers' protest, ruckus ensued inside the Rajya Sabha with Chairman Naidu warning the members. Vice president Naidu also warned the members of the House to refrain from making videos of the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha and circulating it on social media and noted that they were liable to face action if they did so.

Speaking to the reporters after being suspended from the Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that the three AAP MPs expressed dissent in the Upper House and demanded the three farm laws to be repealed. He further claimed that the roll-back of the laws were the only option as 'talks wouldn't work'.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad, CPI MP Binoy Viswam along with other MPs from BSP, DMK, AITC gave suspension of business notice at the Rajya Sabha over the ongoing farmer agitation. On Tuesday, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu informed that the discussion would be initiated first in the Lok Sabha and then subsequently in the Rajya Sabha and that therefore the deliberations will be held on Wednesday. However, the Opposition resorted to anti-government sloganeering and staged a walkout, forcing the house to be adjourned till 11.30 am. Earlier, the Rajya Sabha chairman had refused to suspend the business of the House to discuss the farm laws and countered the claim that the farm laws had been passed without sufficient discussion.

"I've repeated that there was discussion threadbare in the House on farm laws. It is a wrong impression being created that there was no discussion. With regard to voting, people may have their own arguments but every party had completed their part & made suggestions", RS Chairman Naidu said.

