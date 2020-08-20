Piyush Goyal Lauds The Efforts Of Doctors And Paramedical Staff Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal at the inauguration of CII’s 12th MedTech Global Summit in Delhi on Thursday, lauded the efforts of doctors and the paramedical staff amid the fight against COVID.

"The efforts of the medical staff have made the entire country really proud," added Goyal.

"The Pharmaceutical industry of the nation has continued to ensure an adequate supply of remedies for the entire country and the planet," further added Goyal.

"This is the time when we have to realize that the tools of technology, that recharge the health system with awareness, access, and availability. The medical devices industries and the medical profession would evolve, with the cognizance that becoming self-sufficient is mandatory to care for the lives of the masses," added Goyal while referring to the Independence Day speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We can proudly say that India has shown to the world what a strict lockdown means and shown what a rapid recovery looks like," further added the Minister of Commerce and Industry.

The minister further added that the nation today has a 70 percent rate of recovery.

"Along with becoming the world's pharmacy, we would also become the 'world's hospital, where everyone from the planet will be able to use facilities, high-quality medical care, and high-quality treatment that the nation would be giving to the entire world," further added Goyal.

The industry that deals with medical equipment would be leading the force of bringing technology to the country and would ensure the rightful place in the world for equipment.

The minister further mentioned that "Wellness center would be the next big thing planned by Prime Minister Modi. Preventive healthcare through wellness centers would be leading the way forward".

“Staying fit has been the philosophy of the ruling government," added the minister.

"PM Narendra Modi has laid down the foundation of an extremely bright tomorrow. The health and wellness needs of the nation would be upgraded massively," said the Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry.

"The minister also expressed confidence in the country. The nation would surely ensure the availability of good quality healthcare. For the same, the necessary resources would be provided to all the people", added Minister Goyal.

