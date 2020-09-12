Minister Hails KCR For Introducing Telangana Rights In Land & Pattadar Pass Books Act 2020

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Friday welcomed the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act 2020 introduced by the state government to formulate the law for recording the land rights of individuals in the state by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Ali said that it was a happy day for him as the revolutionary reforms will eliminate the problems faced by farmers and others over pattadar passbooks and title deeds for transactions related to agriculture land. The reforms under the act will also secure loans from banks, allow mutation of their lands after the transfer, ensure the physical production of passbooks, and title deeds for obtaining loans.

Benefits of new act

It will maintain records of rights of the landholders in electronic form and validate them

It will enable them to obtain electronic Pattadar Passbook-Cum-Title Deed

Allow automatic acquisition of rights immediately after the transfer of property

Ensure hassle-free revenue administration

Eradicate corruption.

In his previous tenure as the Deputy CM and Minister for Revenue under KCR’s government, Mohammed Mahmood Ali said that he closely witnessed the devotion, dedication, untiring efforts and commitment by the Chief Minister in bringing reforms in the revenue administration and also in initiating various welfare schemes for the people of Telangana.

Welfare schemes undertaken by KCR Government

Home Minister said that only an able leader and administrator who is committed to helping the people particularly the poor and farmers can take such a step to bring in historic and revolutionary reforms. He said CM KCR has undertaken several programs for farmers and poor including the Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, 24 Hours free power supply, construction of the nation’s biggest irrigation and drinking water supply project "Kaleshwaram" among others.

Many states have followed and implemented various schemes introduced by Telangana and even Central Government brought a scheme alike Rythu Bandhu. People of the state would be grateful and indebted to the Chief Minister for promising that the entire Wakf-Lands will be auto-locked in the "Dharani portal" to avoid land encroachment, said Ali.

