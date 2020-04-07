Ministry Of Health Issues Document On Management Of Suspect & Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released a guidance document on the appropriate management of suspect and confirmed COVID-19 cases. Currently, there are 4421 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 326 people have recovered while 114 individuals have lost their lives. Citing that nearly 70% of the cases exhibited mild or very mild symptoms, the document elaborated that optimal utilization of resources can ensure effective care for all COVID-19 patients.

For determining the severity of the cases, the states and the Union Territories shall set up Fever Clinics in hospitals that have separate space. These clinics should be located near the main entrance for triage and referral to the dedicated COVID facilities. The Ministry has specified three types of facilities to be set up for COVID-19 cases.

COVID Care Center

The COVID Care Centers (CCC) are makeshift facilities that can be set up in hostels, hotels, schools, stadiums, etc. They shall cater to only mild or very mild cases with symptoms such as fever and/or upper respiratory tract illness. Under any circumstances, the suspect and confirmed cases shall not be allowed to mix. Additionally, every CCC must have a dedicated ambulance equipped with round the clock oxygen support for ensuring safe transport of a case to other facilities if the symptoms progress to moderate or severe. If the test results of a patient are negative, he/she will be discharged after being provided symptomatic treatment.

Dedicated COVID Health Centre

All cases clinically assigned as moderate with symptoms such as Pneumonia with no signs of severe disease shall be referred to a Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC). Private hospitals can be designated as DCHCs. As both suspect and confirmed COVID-19 cases can be admitted here, these hospitals must have separate areas for the suspect and confirmed cases. Besides having beds with oxygen support, every DCHC will have an ambulance for ensuring the safe transport of a patient if the symptoms appear severe. On the other hand, any individual who tests negative shall be admitted to a non-COVID hospital and discharged as per clinical assessment.

Dedicated COVID Hospital

A Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH) will cater to severe novel coronavirus cases, which includes both suspect and confirmed cases having severe Pneumonia, ARDS or septic shock. DCHs can be an entire hospital or a block in a hospital preferably with separate entry and exit. The CCCs and DCHCs can refer patients to the Dedicated COVID Hospitals. Adequate infection prevention practices shall be accorded to a DCH patient who tests negative.

