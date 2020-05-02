Ministry Of Railway Issues Clarification On Shramik Special And Regular Train Services

As Indian railways in a major development on Friday, allowed special 'Shramik' trains to operate for movement of stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students, it has clarified that tickets will not be issued to any individual. Issuing an advisory on Saturday, it has said that no one under any circumstances should come to railway stations looking for trains as no requests will be entertained, adding that those who want to travel should contact state governments. It has also said that regular passenger train services are cancelled till May 17.

— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 2, 2020

MHA Permits Movement Of Stranded Persons

This comes after several Chief Ministers had urged the Home Ministry to ply special trains to facilitate the movement of migrants considering the long-distance and a large number of individuals stranded. In the notice issued by the Home Ministry on Friday, it has stated that the Ministry of Railways will designate nodal officers for coordinating with states and Union Territories for the movement of stranded persons. It has also informed that the MoR will issue detailed guidelines for sale of tickets, and for social distancing and other measures to be observed at train stations, train platforms and within the trains.

