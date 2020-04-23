Ministry Of Railways Shares '5 Sutra To Practice At Work' To Fight Coronavirus

The Ministry of Railways shared five best practices for the people to avoid contracting the COVID-19 disease at the workplace on microblogging site Twitter which the users called “informative”. With a hashtag #IndiaFightsCorona, they posted a coronavirus creative that listed “5 sutras at work” for people to adhere which are the best health safety norms that WHO has also repeatedly urged to follow.

In first, the ministry asked people to keep the mouth and nose covered using a face protective mask or the non-medical cloth mask. This helps curb the community spread as it prevents cluster infection when the patient sneezes or coughs. In second, people have been asked to maintain at least 1-meter distance.

The ministry further asked people to avoid touch or handshake with others. Highlighting the importance of washing hands from time to time to stem the infection, the ministry asked people to do the practice for 20 seconds, and avoid spitting in public or touching one’s eyes mouth or nose. In the fourth and fifth, people have been advised to eat healthy and drink warm water, however in case of fever, cough, or respiratory distress, it said people must seek immediate medical attention.

21,797 confirmed cases in India

Over 21,797 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected in India and as many as 681 fatalities have been recorded so far. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi imposed a total lockdown, restricting all non-essential countrywide to stem the spread of the COVID-19 disease. He was quoted as saying that he had to resort to the strictest measures to combat the battle with the virus and coronavirus crisis is the matter of "life and death". He further appealed to people to stay indoor and moving out of homes unless it was for an essential purpose.

(Image Credit: Twitter/ Ministry of Railways)